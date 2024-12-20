Thieves looted cash and jewellery worth INR 40.36 lakh from the Union Bank of India’s Palod branch in Kim, Surat, by making a hole in the wall separating the bank’s locker room and a marble polishing unit. The robbery occurred late Monday night, with the culprits breaking into the marble office, drilling a hole, and accessing the bank’s locker room. The thieves broke open six lockers and decamped with valuables. The crime was discovered Tuesday morning when bank manager Alok Kumar reported the incident to the police. Items like cucumbers, apple pieces, and tools were found at the scene, suggesting the robbers rested during the heist. Suratrural police suspect at least three people were involved and have launched an investigation. The rented premises and adjacent marble unit are both owned by Sufiya Kagzi. Robbery Caught on Camera in Varanasi: Robber Strikes at Jewellery Store in Uttar Pradesh, Decamp With Valuables; Video Surfaces.

Surat Bank Robbery

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)