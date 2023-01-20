Swati Maliwal, chief of Delhi Commission for Women on Friday alleged that a man harassed her and even dragged her by his car outside AIIMS bus stop. Now a video of the incident has come to limelight. The video was shared by Twitter user Rahul Sisodia, who said that Swati Maliwal was allegedly dragged by the car driver in Delhi after an argument between the two. The 4-second video clip shows the car driver dragging DCW chief Swati Maliwal for a few meters after her hand gets stuck in his car's window. After the incident came to light, the accused identified as Harish Chandra was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Molested and Dragged: Accused Harish Chandra Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

Watch Video:

Swati Maliwal Molested and Dragged by Car for 10–15 Meters

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal molested, 'dragged' by car for 10-15 meters.pic.twitter.com/AmEqOMiUQV — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)