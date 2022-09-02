The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to activist Teesta Setalvad. Teesta Setalvad was arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in 2002 Gujarat riots cases. A bench led by Chief Justice UU Lalit observed that there is "no offence in this case over which bail cannot be granted."

