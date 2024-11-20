In a tragic incident in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, a private school bus carrying 20 students collided with a tractor and overturned into a crop field in Bijinapally mandal on November 20, injuring five students. In a separate road accident on the same day, a private school bus overturned in Tanuku, Andhra Pradesh, after the driver lost control. While no students were on board, the cleaner tragically lost his life, and the driver sustained injuries. Videos of both accidents have surfaced on social media, showing the overturned vehicles and the aftermath. Telangana Road Accident: Students Injured After Brake Failure Causes School Bus To Overturn in Rangareddy (Watch Videos).

Two School Bus Accidents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

#SchoolBusAccident At least 5 students were injured, when a private #SchoolBus carrying around 20 students, collided with a tractor and overturned into a crop field in Bijinapally mandal, #Nagarkurnool dist, #Telangana . In another #RoadAccident, a driver of a private school… pic.twitter.com/mm3rhP8Qy8 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)