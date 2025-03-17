The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut from Monday night, March 17, to Tuesday night, March 18. The water cut has been announced due to urgent repairs at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation - MIDC's Jambhul Water Purification Center. The affected areas include Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva, where the water supply will be completely shut for 24 hours from 12 PM on Monday, March 17, to 12 PM on Tuesday, March 18. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), TMC said that the water supply will remain shut between Katai and Thane for 24 hours. The civic body also said that the water supply will be resumed from Tuesday night onwards, but the pressure will be low for the next few days. Thane: No Garbage Pickup From Residential Societies for 4 Days Leads to Pileups Across City; Residents Express Anguish, Sharing Photos and Videos of Waste Accumulation.

TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Shutdown in These Areas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)