The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the States of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on a writ petition filed by the makers of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' challenging the decision of the West Bengal Government to ban the movie. “Why should West Bengal ban the movie? It is running across the country," the court observed. Tamil Nadu government has not banned the movie but theatres owners have decided not to screen it over law and order concerns. The Kerala Story: Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea of Filmmakers Against Ban by West Bengal Government.

Supreme Court on The Kerala Story

“The movie is being exhibited all over the country, why should West Bengal govt ban the movie, why should you not allow it to run? The film is running in different parts of the country with similar demographic profiles. This has nothing to do with the cinematic value of the… — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)