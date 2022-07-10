A man was arrested for hurting religious sentiments by depicting Lord Shiva in Assam’s Nagaon district, but was later released on bail. BJP worker Raja Pareek said, "They dressed up as Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. If you want to protest, sit and do it. We don't support their act of dressing up as deities. BJP lodged FIR." The arrested man, through his street play, was protesting against rising fuel price and unemployment.

