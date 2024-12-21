A tragic incident unfolded this evening in Sohana, Mohali, as a multi-storey building collapsed, sending shockwaves through the area. Rescue operations are in full swing, with authorities fearing that several people may be trapped under the rubble. The collapse occurred shortly after nearby basement excavation work, and initial reports suggest that this might have contributed to the building's sudden downfall. Police teams were quickly dispatched to the scene, joining forces with local emergency services and rescue teams to search for survivors. Ambulances and fire trucks lined the streets as search efforts continued through the night. The collapse has created a pile of debris, making rescue operations even more challenging, but teams are working relentlessly to ensure everyone trapped is safely extricated. While details are still emerging, eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud crashing noise as the building crumbled. Mohali Shocker: 2 Gangs Using Women as Decoys to Lure Victims for Robberies and Assaults; Arrested (Watch Video).

Multi-Storey Building Collapses in Sohana, Rescue Operations Ongoing

Punjab: A multi-storey building collapsed in Sohana, Mohali this evening. Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities suspecting people may be trapped under the rubble. Preliminary reports suggest the collapse occurred after nearby basement excavation. Police teams have… pic.twitter.com/8hLPe0ooiF — IANS (@ians_india) December 21, 2024

