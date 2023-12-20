A fire broke out earlier today at the ICA Office in Tripura’s Agartala, triggering a swift response from emergency services. Thanks to the timely intervention of three fire tenders, the flames were successfully extinguished. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or casualties. Bengaluru Fire Video: Intense Blaze Engulfs at Clothing Showroom Near Marathahalli Bridge, Fire Tenders on Scene.

Tripura Fire

#WATCH | Tripura | Fire broke out at ICA Office in Agartala earlier today. It was later doused off with the help of three fire tenders. No injuries or casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/CbmrSjfwuh — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

