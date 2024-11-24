AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly condemned the police firing on peaceful protesters in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in the deaths of three young individuals. The incident, which occurred during an anti-government demonstration, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability. In a tweet, Owaisi referred to the tragic loss of life, quoting lines expressing sorrow over the bloodshed and questioning the need for such violence. He emphasized the importance of a thorough and impartial investigation into the firing. Owaisi also called for the responsible officers to face strict action for their role in the incident. 'Tujh ko kitno ka khoon chahiye ai arz-e-watan, jo tere be-rang aariz ko gulnaar karein, kitni aahon se tera kaleja thanda hoga, kitne aansoon se tere sahaaron ko gulzaar karein' Owaisi said in his message, referring to the consequences of the tragic event. Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Survey: 3 Killed in Clashes During Violent Protest Against Mughal-Era Mosque Survey (Watch Video).

Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Police Firing in Sambhal

तुझ को कितनों का लहू चाहिए ऐ अर्ज़-ए-वतन? जो तिरे आरिज़-ए-बे-रंग को गुलनार करें कितनी आहों से कलेजा तिरा ठंडा होगा कितने आँसू तिरे सहराओं को गुलज़ार करें#संभल में पुर-अमन एहतिजाज करने वालों पर उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस द्वारा फायरिंग करने कि हम कड़ी निंदा करते हैं, पुलिस की फायरिंग… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 24, 2024

