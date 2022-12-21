The Gujarat health department today informed that two patients who were infected with BF.7 and BF 12 Omicron subvariants had been isolated at home and have now fully recovered. Reports said that three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 have been detected in India so far. While two cases have been reported from Gujarat, one case has been reported from Odisha. Coronavirus Outbreak: All You Need To Know About BF.7 Omicron Sub-Variant That Has Sparked Fear of Fourth COVID-19 Wave Around World

Check Tweet:

Two patients infected with BF.7 & BF 12 variants of Omicron were reported in July-October-November-2022. These patients were treated in home isolation & have fully recovered: Health Department Gujarat — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

