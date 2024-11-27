Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin celebrated his 47th birthday on November 27 by paying floral tribute to Dravidian Kazhagam founder Thanthai Periyar at his memorial. A video shared by ANI shows Stalin receiving bouquets from party workers before placing the flowers at Periyar's memorial. Born in 1977, Stalin marked the occasion with a respectful homage to the leader who played a significant role in shaping the Dravidian movement. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Rise From Silver Screen Star to Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu, All You Need To Know About MK Stalin’s Son Who Rose Through DMK Ranks.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Pays Floral Tribute to Thanthai Periyar

#WATCH | Chennai | Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin celebrates his birthday as he pays floral tribute to Dravidian Kazhagam founder leader Thanthai Periyar’s Memorial. pic.twitter.com/OygXeizynG — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

