In a shocking incident, a college student was shot dead in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Monday morning while the girl was returning from her exam. The woman, identified as Roshini Ahirwar, was returning home when two assailants from shot at her. She died due to blood loss. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media platforms showing the woman lying in a pool of blood on the road. A man, Raj Ahirwar, has been arrested in connection with the incident after Roshni's parents filed a complaint against him. Further investigation into the incident is still underway. Karnataka: Man Shot in Leg, Thrashed by Police After Threatening Public With Knife Attack in Kalaburagi (Watch Video).

Woman Shot Dead in Jalaun (Disturbing Visuals)

