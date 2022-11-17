A shocking video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur which shows police officer hurling abuses at a dalit woman who came to file a complaint at the police station. The police have taken cognizance of the matter after the video went viral. The viral video shows the dalit woman standing in front of the Sitapur Police station and being subjected to abusive behaviour by the police personnel present. The video shoot from the back side of the police personnel shows him questioning the Dalit woman and abusively asking her if she will run the law. After the video went viral, the Sitapur Police station took cognizance of the matter as they came forward and wrote that the authorities have handed the investigation over to the jurisdictional officer in the pertaining matter. Maharashtra Shocker: Police Inspector Dies By Suicide at Training Centre in Dhule

Watch Viral Video:

वीडियो का संज्ञान लेकर प्रभारी निरीक्षक मिश्रित को लाइन हाजिर किया गया है, अन्य विभागीय कार्यवाही हेतु क्षेत्राधिकारी मिश्रिख को जांच दी गयी है। — Sitapur Police (@sitapurpolice) November 16, 2022

Sitapur Police Issue Statement:

