A video has surfaced on the internet of two groups of students getting in an altercation as they fight it out with each other. The incident was reported from Jagran College in Saket Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Despite the intervention of bystanders and college guards, the students kept blowing slaps and punches at each other. The Kanpur police responded to the video and said the students' relatives were called, and both parties have reached a settlement. Chair War in UP College Video: Ugly Brawl Shows Students of Muzaffarnagar College Throwing and Beating Each Other With Chairs.

UP Students Fight Video

