In a bizarre incident, a drunk man was caught on camera attempting to stop an oncoming train at the Barabanki railway crossing. The video, which went viral on December 3, shows the man standing on the tracks and trying to halt a slow-moving train. As the train approached, the man quickly moved aside, but the loco pilot briefly halted the train and reprimanded him. The video is said to have been filmed at the Badi Line Barabanki crossing, and authorities are investigating the incident. Barabanki Shocker: Worker Seen Spitting on Rotis at Roadside Hotel, Video Goes Viral.

Drunk Man Attempts To Stop Train in Barabanki

#बाराबंकी:-पटरी पर खड़े होकर एक लड़के ने ट्रेन को रोकने की घटना का वीडियो सामने आया है। यह घटना बाराबंकी जिले के बड़ी लाइन क्रॉसिंग की बताई जा रही है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि लड़का रेलवे ट्रैक पर खड़ा है, जिसके कारण ट्रेन को रुकना पड़ा। इस तरह की घटनाएं न केवल खतरनाक होती… pic.twitter.com/IP9hNGHtVc — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) December 3, 2024

