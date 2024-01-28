A video has gone viral on social media showing a man freeing around 8-10 dogs from a moving vehicle belonging to the Agra Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh. The man, who was following the vehicle on his bike, opened the cage door, allowing the dogs to escape. The exact location of the incident is unknown, but it is believed to have occurred in Agra. The video was filmed by the bike rider. Couple Assaulted in Haveri: Men Barge Into Hotel Room of Interfaith Couple in Karnataka, Thrash and Film Them; Two Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Agra Viral Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)