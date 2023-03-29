CIn a tragic incident, a peacock was electrocuted to death after the bird came in contact with an open electric wire in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur. The shocking incident reportedly took place on Wednesday morning. The locals alleged that even after alerting the health department, the team did not arrive at the spot. The Uttar Pradesh police intervened and said that the concerned police station and the department have been informed and directed to go to the spot for help. Tamil Nadu: Male Elephant Electrocuted to Death After Power Line Falls on It in Coimbatore (See Pics and Video).

Peacock Electrocuted to Death:

Concerned Departments Alerted:

इस संबंध में थाना पुलिस एवं संबंधित विभाग को सूचित कर मौके पर जाकर मदद हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)