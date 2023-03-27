A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha has surfaced on social media which shows a man being saved from coming under the wheels of a running train. In the 28-second-long CCTV footage, railway employees - at the Amroha station- were seen walking on platform when one of them suddenly turned around and saw the man who slipped and fell while trying to board a moving train. He and other people on the platform rushed towards the man to save his life. Palghar: Couple, Three-Month-Old Baby Run Over by Express Train Near Virar Railway Station.

TTE Saves Man’s Life

UP : अमरोहा स्टेशन पर चढ़ती ट्रेन में चढ़ने की कोशिश में बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति घिसट गए। TI कैलाश चंद्र और RPF कॉन्स्टेबल वसीम अहमद ने जान बचाई। #Salute pic.twitter.com/zHkqHZTmRI — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) March 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)