A mother and her son were severely injured when a dumper truck crashed into their bike in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi. The accident happened on January 31 around 9:50 pm and was recorded by a CCTV camera. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. The son escaped with minor injuries, but his mother suffered serious wounds on her head and knees. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped by 22-Year-Old Neighbour in Kaushambi District.

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

