In a chilling incident in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the lifeless body of 8-year-old Nahira was discovered in a sack near a primary school. The child had been missing since late yesterday evening. Police were alerted after the gruesome discovery, and a forensic team was immediately deployed to the site for investigation. Nahira had reportedly left her home in the evening to pick up some items but never returned. Her body was found naked, wrapped in a sack, within the school premises, sending shockwaves through the community. Local authorities, including senior officials, promptly arrived at the scene to oversee the investigation. The body was seized and sent for postmortem, while the Ramnagar police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Nahira’s father. Authorities are currently conducting further inquiries and taking necessary actions to uncover the truth behind the tragic death. Varanasi Shocker: Bullion Trader, Son Shot at by Assailants in Uttar Pradesh; Attackers Flee With Bag Containing Jewellery.

Missing Minor Girl Found Dead, Her Body in Nude State Recovered From Sack

तत्काल मौके पे सभी उच्च अधिकारीयों द्वारा घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण किया गया, मौके पर फोरेंसिक टीम मौजूद है, शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टेम की कार्यवाही की जा रही है । थाना रामनगर पुलिस द्वारा मृतिका के पिता से तहरीर लेकर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — DCP Kashi (@VnsDcp) December 25, 2024

