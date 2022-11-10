In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a restaurant staffer was allegedly thrashed after a biryani order was delayed. According to reports, the incident took place at Greater Noida's Joke Restaurant at Ansal Mall. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen getting up from his seat at the restaurant heading towards the counter. As the video moves further, the man can be seen thrashing the staffer of the restaurant and even holding him by his neck. As per reports, a police complaint was filed against the man and his friends with the Knowledge Park police station. Reportedly, the three men from Dadri thrashed the restaurant staffer as there was a delay in getting their order ready. Elon Musk Sends First Email to Twitter Staff Asking Them To Prepare for ‘Difficult Times Ahead’, Ends Remote Work.

Restaurant Staffer Thrashed in Greater Noida

Location: Greater Noida Reason: Biryani order late All 3 thugs arrested by @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/7qEdXNeChu — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)