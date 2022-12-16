In a freak accident, a biker was pulled off from the vehicle by a rope dangling from the lorry. The man on the bike suffered serious injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi. The video shows the biker identified as S Muthu, thrown off his bike after he was strangled by a rope dangling from the lorry laden with fertilisers coming in the opposite direction. A case was registered against the lorry driver after the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Four Women Constables Suspended After Dancing Video on Viral Bhojpuri Song Surfaces Online in Ayodhya

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

TW: Disturbing visuals A biker in Thoothukudi got entangled in a loose rope a truck carrying fertilisers. He was thrown off his bike and regained consciousness minutes later. Luckily, he sustained injuries which are not fatal. pic.twitter.com/vA3K4xoxAW — Akchayaa Rajkumar (@akchayaa_r) December 15, 2022

