Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has reiterated that he is innocent and is being falsely implicated by the CBI in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. On CBI's enquiry about his whereabouts on the day of the murder, Avinash said he was on his way to Jammalamadugu when he received a call from one Sivaprakash Reddy and came to Viveka's house. "But the CBI is trying to establish that I was present at Viveka's residence already in a bid to implicate me. It can question all those who were present with me that day and were coming with me to Jammalamadugu," he added. Avinash raised several doubts regarding this case, such as why Sunitha, Viveka's daughter, did not report the letter to the police. He also questioned why the CBI downplayed the importance of the letter in the case and accused CBI officer Ramsingh of trying to protect someone. YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case: Supreme Court to Hear Plea Challenging Grant of Interim Protection From Arrest to YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy.

Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)