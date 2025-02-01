The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out three consecutive flight trials of its Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha. These trials mark a significant milestone in the development of India's air defence capabilities. The tests were designed to evaluate the system’s effectiveness in intercepting high-speed targets flying at very low altitudes. The trials involved targets with reduced thermal signatures, designed to simulate low-flying drones, an increasingly prevalent threat in modern warfare. During all three trials, the VSHORADS missiles successfully intercepted and destroyed these targets under varying flight conditions. The flight tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration of the system, with two field operators responsible for weapon readiness, target acquisition, and missile firing. EUROSATORY 2024: Indian Firms Showcase ‘Made in India’ Defense Weapons, Technology at Paris Defense Show, 'Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher System' Becomes Prime Attraction.

DRDO Successfully Conducts 3 Successive Flight Trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System

