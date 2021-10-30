A huge sigh of relief for Aryan Khan in Mumbai's cruise drugs case as he finally reaches home Mannat after spending three weeks in the Arthur Road Jail. A Day After Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay HC, he was released and finally arrives at his Mannat residence in a white Land Rover.

Check Out the Tweet Below

#WATCH Aryan Khan reaches his home 'Mannat' after being released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai A large gathering of media personnel outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence delayed the car's entry into the residential premises pic.twitter.com/Zgay7BQQ8N — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

