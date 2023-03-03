Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics on Friday. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that everyone's asking when Russia is ready to negotiate. "Nobody asks Zelenskyy when he's going to negotiate. Last yr,Zelenskyy signed a document making it criminal offence to negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is present. Can you ask him what he's doing?," he said. Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Calls for Reforms in UNSC.

Nobody Asks Zelenskyy When He’s Going To Negotiate

#WATCH | Everyone's asking when Russia is ready to negotiate.Nobody asks Zelenskyy when he's going to negotiate. Last yr,Zelenskyy signed a document making it criminal offence to negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is present.Can you ask him what he's doing?: Russian FM Lavrov pic.twitter.com/4pf47GKzUP — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

