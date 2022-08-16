Injured ITBP personnel were rushed to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag after a bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel fell into a riverbed in Pahalgam today. Six ITBP personnel lost their lives in the incident. The injured personnel were airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment.

