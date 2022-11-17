A man reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of the Mantralaya in Mumbai on Thursday. Fortunately, the man landed in a safety net installed in the building. Later, the jumper was rescued. Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway. More details are awaited. Mantralaya is the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government located at Churchgate. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Sets Himself Ablaze Outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Man Jumps From Sixth Floor of Mantralaya:

#WATCH | Man jumps from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), lands in safety net installed in the building; man rescued, police investigation underway Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/thfCABXoaS — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

