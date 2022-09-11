Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal is again in the news after a BJP procession was attacked in the Sitalkuchi market on Sunday. Saffron party alleged that the procession was bombed by TMC workers. There was a ruckus between the two sides regarding this bombing and attack. The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress of attacking it. However, the Trinamool (TMC) has denied the allegations of bombing and accused BJP supporters of vandalizing the Trinamool party's office. At present, additional forces have been called on the spot.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Several country-made bombs blasted during BJP's protest in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, due to which 2 BJP workers got injured & were admitted to a district hospital; situation getting back to normal now BJP protest was in regard to the recent raids by ED & CBI pic.twitter.com/cAwixmKuSE — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

