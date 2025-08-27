Monsoon showers continue to affect key cities across India on Wednesday, August 27, with varying intensity, according to the latest IMD Weather Forecast. Mumbai is under a yellow alert with heavy rainfall expected amid generally cloudy skies, while Delhi may witness thunderstorms with rain. Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy conditions with moderate rain or thunderstorms. Bengaluru and Hyderabad can expect one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with light rain in some areas. Shimla is forecast to have light to moderate rain, and Kolkata will see light rain under generally cloudy skies. Temperatures across these cities remain moderate, reflecting ongoing monsoon activity. Himachal Pradesh Weather Update and Forecast: Schools, Colleges Shut In Shimla After Heavy Rainfall Trigger Landslides and Roadblocks; IMD Warns of More Downpours.

