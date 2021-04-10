"Recourse to open fire by CISF personnel became absolutely necessary in order to save lives of voters lined up at the polling booth, those of other polling personnel & their own lives as the mob had attempted snatching their weapons," said Election Commission on Sitalkuchi firing incident.

