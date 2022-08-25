West Bengal police on Thursday arrested two youths who were in possession of fake currency notes in Kolkata. The police found counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 76.000. The duo, identified as Changez Alam and Afzal Ali, was arrested in the vicinity of Taki House Boys School. As per the reports, a fake Indian currency manufacturing unit in North 24 Parganas was also busted by police after interrogation.

Check Tweet:

West Bengal | Two youths named Changez Alam & Afzal Ali were arrested from the vicinity of Taki House Boys School, Kolkata for counterfeit notes with the face value of Rs 70,500.Fake Indian currency manufacturing unit in North 24 Parganas also busted by police after interrogation pic.twitter.com/hxD52GdOSs — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)