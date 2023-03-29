Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday expressed his disapproval over the presumption that women advocates would be bad at e-filing. The incident took place during a hearing in the Supreme court about a plea filed against compulsory e-filing. "E-filing would cause difficulty to females and senior citizens," a counsel told the apex court. Reacting to the counsel's statement, CJI DY Chandrachud asked why would it be difficult for women. "Why this presumption that female advocates would be bad at technology? Female advocates can be more tech-savvy than their male counterparts" he added. CJI DY Chandrachud, a Bob Dylan Fan, Says ‘If I Were a Cricketer, I Would Be Like Rahul Dravid’.

Why Would It Be Difficult for Women?

