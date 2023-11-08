A video has gone viral on social media platforms showing a YouTuber lighting black snake firecrackers on railway tracks near Dantra station in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The viral video shows smoke lingering in the air after the YouTuber lights up the black snake firecrackers. Taking to social media, a user said that this type of experiment can have serious consequences as it may lead to fire incidents in train. The RPF took note of the video and have launched probe into the matter. YouTuber Thrashed in Uttar Pradesh Video: Miscreants Beat 'Farrukhabadi Golden Boy' on Streets in Farrukhabad, Video Goes Viral.

YouTuber Lights Firecrackers on Railway Track

YouTuber bursting crackers on Railway Tracks!! Such acts may lead to serious accidents in form of fire, Please take necessary action against such miscreants. Location: 227/32 Near Dantra Station on Phulera-Ajmer Section.@NWRailways @rpfnwraii @RpfNwr @DrmAjmer @GMNWRailway pic.twitter.com/mjdNmX9TzQ — Trains of India 🇮🇳 (@trainwalebhaiya) November 7, 2023

RPF Launches Probe

