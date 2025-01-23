In a dramatic turn of events during the election campaign in the Hari Nagar Assembly constituency, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal faced hostility as black flags were waved and fake currency notes were thrown into the air following his rally. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of political figures in the lead-up to the elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a cowardly attack on Kejriwal, alleging that the party's desperation over potential electoral defeat is leading to such aggressive tactics. The AAP spokesperson claimed that BJP goons were sent to disrupt Kejriwal's campaign event, intensifying the already charged political atmosphere. Kejriwal's supporters expressed their outrage, emphasizing that such attacks would only galvanize the public’s support for AAP. "The more you attack us, the more the people will rally behind our cause," a party representative stated. Arvind Kejriwal Unveils AAP’s 7-Point ‘Manifesto’ for Middle Class Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Says ‘They Are Victim of Tax Terrorism’ (Watch Video).

Arvind Kejriwal Shown Black Flags, Duplicate Notes Thrown at His Vehicle in Delhi's Hari Nagar

#WATCH | #DelhiElection2025 | Black flags waved after the election campaigning by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. Duplicate notes thrown into the air as he left the venue after his rally. pic.twitter.com/P4Pp5NxyGc — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2025

BJP ने फिर कराया केजरीवाल पर कायराना हमला ‼️ अपनी होने वाली हार की बौखलाहट में गालीबाज़ों और गुंडों की पार्टी भाजपा हर रोज़ आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक @ArvindKejriwal जी पर हमले करवा रही है लेकिन चुनाव आयोग है कि नींद से जागने को तैयार नहीं है। आज हरिनगर में प्रचार के… pic.twitter.com/Jt3tvFb2SQ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 23, 2025

