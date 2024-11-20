Chanakya Strategies Exit polls for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections have predicted a strong win for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which is expected to secure between 152 and 160 seats out of 288. The coalition, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is projected to lead in key constituencies. The BJP alone is expected to secure around 90 seats, followed by Sena with 48 and NCP with 22 seats. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, UBT (Shiv Sena), and NCP(SP), is predicted to win 130-138 seats. The Congress is expected to secure 63 seats, UBT 35, and NCP(SP) 40. Despite this, the MVA seems to fall short in comparison to the Mahayuti alliance. The results are set to be announced on November 23. Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP-Led MahaYuti To Form Government Again, Predicts P-MARQ Survey; Check Seat Numbers Here.

BJP-Led Mahayuti Projected to Win 152-160 Seats

MAHARASHTRA Exit Polls Chanakya Strategies (288/288) MAHAYUTI: 152-160 (BJP- 90, Sena- 48, NCP- 22, Others-2) MVA: 130-138 (Congress- 63, UBT- 35, NCP[SP]- 40) ~ Another poll predicts an easy victory for NDA. Ladki Behna Scheme seems to have done wonders 🎯 pic.twitter.com/63HRbktY6H — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) November 20, 2024

