Mamata Banerjee Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Congratulatory Message, Says 'Look Forward to the Centre's Sustained Support'

Thank you @narendramodi ji for your wishes. I look forward to the Centre's sustained support keeping the best interest of WB in mind. I extend my full cooperation & hope together we can fight this pandemic amid other challenges & set a new benchmark for Centre-State relations. https://t.co/DORcTPb2UG — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 5, 2021

