Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to Delhi All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi. According to reports, Singh was taken to AIIMS after he conplained of fever and weakness. Soon after the news surfaced, political leaders, including Manpreet Singh Badal, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Sheegil and others wished the former Prime Minister a speedy recovery.

Here Are Tweets:

Joining the nation in praying for the speedy recovery of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, who has been admitted to AIIMS today.@INCIndia @INCPunjab — Manpreet Singh Badal (@MSBADAL) October 13, 2021

Prayers for the speedy recovery of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. His guidance and mentoring is required for our Nation and wishing him best of health. — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) October 13, 2021

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakness. I join the entire nation in wishing Dr Sahab a speedy recovery. Get well soon , Sir. pic.twitter.com/rVaGph4m0W — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) October 13, 2021

Wishing peoples’ Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji a speedy recovery… — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) October 13, 2021

Wish Dr Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) October 13, 2021

