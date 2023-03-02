The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 will start at 8 am. Aaj Tak will host live streaming on counting of votes and the Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023. The NPP will be hoping to govern the north eastern state again and has hinted at forming a post poll alliance with the BJP if the results don’t go their way. Various exit polls have predicted a hung house in the northeastern state with Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) being the single-largest party. Watch Aaj Tak live streaming of the Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 below.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)