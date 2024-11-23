Posters depicting Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra were seen in Washim city, as the latest Election Commission (EC) trends indicate the BJP leader’s strong position in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. According to official EC results, Fadnavis is currently leading in the Nagpur South West constituency by a significant margin of 24,593 votes over Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe. As the vote count progresses, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and other allied parties, is poised to form the government in Maharashtra once again. The election has seen widespread anticipation for the alliance’s victory, with Mahayuti supporters celebrating as trends suggest a commanding lead across key constituencies. Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Amit Shah Congratulates State CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs As Mahayuti Alliance Heads for Landslide Victory.

Posters of Devendra Fadnavis As Maharashtra CM Seen in Washim

#WATCH | Posters depicting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra seen in Washim city. As per official EC trends, Fadnavis is leading on Nagpur South West seat by a margin of 24,593 votes over Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe. Mahayuti is all set to form… pic.twitter.com/MleKjJFINg — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

