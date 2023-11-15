Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing an election rally in Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh, shrugged off criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "The more he abuses me, the more I feel that I am doing the right thing." In a video from the public address, Gandhi remains defiant ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023. Gandhi's resilient stance comes ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, where political tensions are on the rise. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress' Candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar From Karanpur Seat Dies Due to Sepsis.

Rahul Gandhi on PM Narendra Modi's Abuses

VIDEO | "PM Modi abuses me wherever he goes but I don't care. The more he abuses me, the more I feel that I am doing the right thing," says Congress leader @RahulGandhi at an election rally in Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh.#ChhattisgarhElections2023#assemblyelection2023 pic.twitter.com/8r6QukaNld — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2023

