Ravindra Waikar Joins Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray's Close Aide MLA Joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Uddhav Thackeray's close aide MLA Ravindra Waikar joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Sunday, March 10, 2024. While talking to the media, Waikar said, “I'm here because I want to work for my constituency, and many people's demands are pending. All work will done only when you are in government and people elect you because you have to do work. The central government and state government are working very well.” Rajendra Gudha Joins Shiv Sena Video: Jolt to Congress Ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 After Former Leader's Entry Into Eknath Shinde Faction.

Ravindra Waikar Joins Shiv Sena

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's close aide MLA Ravindra Waikar joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/eaTd54tz0u — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

Maharashtra | Mumbai MLA Ravindra Waikar says, "I'm here because I want to do work for my constituency & a lot of people's demands are pending...All work will done only when you are in government and people elect you because you have to do work. The central government & state… pic.twitter.com/XzUD2a4j4f — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)