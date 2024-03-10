Ravindra Waikar Joins Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray's Close Aide MLA Joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in Mumbai (Watch Video)

While talking to the media, Waikar said, “I'm here because I want to work for my constituency, and many people's demands are pending."

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 10, 2024 09:43 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray's close aide MLA Ravindra Waikar joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Sunday, March 10, 2024. While talking to the media, Waikar said, “I'm here because I want to work for my constituency, and many people's demands are pending. All work will done only when you are in government and people elect you because you have to do work. The central government and state government are working very well.” Rajendra Gudha Joins Shiv Sena Video: Jolt to Congress Ahead of Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 After Former Leader's Entry Into Eknath Shinde Faction.

Ravindra Waikar Joins Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde Mumbai Ravindra Waikar Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
