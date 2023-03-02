The counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 is underway today, March 2, 2023. In the initial trends, Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, is currently leading from the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency. Saha is contesting against Asish Kumar Saha of the Indian National Congress and Ananta Banerjee (TMC). Stay tuned for more updates. Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: BJP Takes Early Lead on Over 30 Seats.

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023:

#ResultsWithNDTV | Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha leads from Town Bordowali constituency LIVE coverage: https://t.co/LpfcFgneBI pic.twitter.com/LXDpRAKnMI — NDTV (@ndtv) March 2, 2023

