Bhumi Pednekar's latest set of pictures on social media scream fashion. As the Raksha Bandhan star today dropped a series of sizzling pics online which see her in a structured outfit with corset detail that suits her. Right from the off-shoulder element, curled up hairdo to the baggy pants, Bhumi looks gorg in the new look and how. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Her Embellished Lehenga Set by Abhinav Mishra.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

