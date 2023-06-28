Lisa has been turning many heads with her fashion choices lately and here's one more event the singer ameliorated with her elegant look! The singer arrived at the Bvlgari Serpenti event in a satin backless white gown. The gown contained long sleeves, which Lisa paired with a long necklace, bracelet and earrings, and a sleek bun. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Becomes Most-Searched Female K-Pop Idol Worldwide on Google in First Half of 2023.

View Lisa's New Look:

BLACKPINK's Lisa looks ethereal at the bvlgari serpenti event. pic.twitter.com/lR098drVxY — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2023

