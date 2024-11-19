BLACKPINK’s Lisa is a true trendsetter and she is always oozing of showstopper energy! Her bold, edgy and glamorous outfit choices often make headlines and her latest looks, worn for performances, are no exceptions! In one look, she slays in a red and black metallic ensemble, featuring a mini skirt with trendy tie-ups, a full-sleeve top, boots and chic leggings. In another, she channels rockstar vibes in a 3/4-sleeve top, stylish layered shorts and a chic belt. She amps up the glam with boots and leather gloves. Her flawless hair and on-point makeup complement each outfit perfectly and finish each look with finesse. Lisa captivates with both her stunning looks. BLACKPINK Lisa Style File: K-Pop Idol Slays in Multiple Chic and Glamorous Outfits, Proves Why She Is a True Trendsetter!

Lisa Slays in Glamorous Outfit

Lisa Channels Rockstar Vibes in Stylish Ensemble

