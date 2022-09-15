BLACKPINK's Lisa is back again with her exquisite style which shows that her fashion game is not so usual! The Korean singer opted for a frilled skirt and beige bralette that was amped up by chest-cut-out top. Her makeup and sharp black nails went perfectly well with her outstanding ensemble. Lalisa looked every bit gorgeous in the phenomenal outfit that radiated her chic style. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Reminds Us of Anime Character With Half-Up Space Bun Hairstyle and Dramatic Ensemble, View Pics

View Pics of BLACKPINK's Lisa in Chic Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

