What an ethereal beauty! BLACKPINK's Rose radiates pure elegance in her recent Instagram post. She looks absolutely stunning in her black velvet dress that's just LOVE! As she is known for her cool mirror selfies, this lovely picture also adds to her list that's lit AF! Her swag game speaks a lot as she exudes complete confidence and charm in her latest mirror selfie. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Looks Adorable as She Looks Ready to Sip Cool Drinks in New Instagram Post, View Pic

View BLACKPINK's Rose in a Stunning Mirror Selfie Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

