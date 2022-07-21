BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung dropped uber-cool pics and videos on Instagram to reveal his "Current status" and fans definitely can't stop gushing over him! Kim aced his casual look in a couple of pictures that are WOW! While one of his looks included Tae Tae's adorable beanie and white t-shirt, his cheeky golf attire went extra an mile ahead in exuberating his fashion. The K-pop singer also shared his golf video along with American jazz artist, Bobby McFerrin's song clip at the end. The ARMY has gone crazy over his recent pics and videos that you must check out now! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Becomes First and Only Asian Celebrity To Reach 20 Million Likes on Instagram Post, Courtesy Pet Dog Yeontan's Picture!

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's Recent Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

